Why did one of the most star-studded WWE teams never make any merch? Chris Jericho explains

AEW star Chris Jericho explained why a popular star-studded WWE tag team never made any merchandise. The team in question is that of Jericho and Big Show, known as Jeri-Show.

Chris Jericho and Edge won the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship (i.e. the World Tag Team and WWE Tag Team Championships) in June 2009. But soon after their victory, The Rated-R Superstar got injured and was unable to wrestle. Jericho chose Big Show to replace Edge as his tag team partner, and thus Jeri-Show was formed.

During a recent appearance on the Superstar Crossover show, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho said that Big Show was his favorite tag team partner. He also revealed that the announcers named them Jeri-Show.

"Big Show was my favorite tag team partner. He was the best. Jeri-Show, which we never actually called ourselves that. The announcers called us that. I wouldn't allow them to call us that."

The veteran said The World's Largest Athlete wanted to make T-shirts for the team, but Jericho insisted the heels should not have any merchandise and they would rather make money main-eventing pay-per-views against babyfaces.

"The Big Show wanted to make T-shirts and I was like, 'We're not making T-shirts. We're not having any merch.' He's like, 'What do you mean we're not making merch?' I said, 'I didn't think heels should have merch.' I was like, 'We'll make our money main-eventing pay-per-views against the babyface that sell merch.' He always wanted to make Jeri-Show shirts, so maybe someday we'll have to do that', but he was great. Great chemistry," said Chris Jericho said. (H/t Wrestling News)

Chris Jericho praised Bray Wyatt's creativity and reinvention in WWE

During the same interview, former WWE Champion Chris Jericho talked about Bray Wyatt, who passed away last month after suffering a heart attack.

Calling Wyatt a faucet of creativity, Jericho said The Eater of The Worlds was full of unique ideas, which was the reason behind his success. The Lionheart praised Wyatt's vision and commitment to the characters he created.

"Bray was like a faucet of creativity. He had so many ideas that were just pouring out of him at all times where it would be like, 'I got to do this. I'm gonna do this', and it's like, 'Let's go back to the second one. What was the second one again?' He was very unique and that's why he did so well and was so successful because no one really thought about wrestling the way that he did with the characters that he created and the things that he committed to that no one else can really make work. " Jericho said. (H/t Wrestling News)

