Chris Jericho says top AEW star reminds him of WWE legend Randy Orton

Chris Jericho shared remarkably high praise for AEW arch-rival Eddie Kingston, likening him to legendary WWE Superstar Randy Orton.

Kingston and Jericho have locked horns repeatedly over 2022, starting with their maiden collision at AEW Revolution. They battled one another alongside their allies during Double or Nothing's Anarchy in the Arena, Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts, before closing their feud with a Barbed Wire Everywhere match at Fyter Fest.

Despite their differences, Jericho explained during the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted that he feels as though the Mad King will be world champion. He also likened his rival to Randy Orton.

"Eddie Kingston reminds me of Randy Orton, and I'll tell you the reason why. Polar opposites in image and gimmick, but neither one of them quite realize just how good they are. They kind of think it's funny to kind of downplay themselves, but they're both so good, and Eddie doesn't quite get it yet. When he does [get it], he's gonna be a world champion. Not that he doesn't now, but he still has an inner demon. I think those are going away, because he realizes just how good he is, but I saw from the start." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Kingston battled Jericho's stablemate, Sammy Guevara, last week during AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. He initially scored a submission win, but that was overturned when he refused to let go of the Spanish God following the bell.

Chris Jericho shouldn't expect his respect for the AEW star to be reciprocated

It's clear that no matter their issues, Chris Jericho feels some form of respect for his rival. However, that doesn't mean that Kingston shares the sentiment.

The Mad King described hating every single match with Le Champion when he spoke on the Under the Ring podcast. He explained that sharing the ring with Jericho was a "headache" and he was proud that their feud was over.

"I hated them all. I hated every single one of them because I don't like any of my work, plus I don't like Chris," Kingston said. "Being in the ring with him was a headache, it was seven months of a headache but I’m proud that it’s over, for now." (H/T Fightful)

His contest with Guevara left questions looming over what could be next for Kingston. He had the match won, only to lose because he let his emotions get the better of him.

What do you think of Eddie Kingston? Could he one day lift the world title? Discuss the matter in the comments below.

