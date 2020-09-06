Chris Jericho says his next AEW feud will be revealed on Wednesday's Dynamite

Chris Jericho lost the Mimosa Mayhem match against Orange Cassidy at AEW All Out. In essence, this was their third encounter in the feud and Jericho's second loss to Cassidy in the best of three.

On Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho said that his next feud would be revealed on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

Chris Jericho said that their goal was to get Orange Cassidy over

Chris Jericho said that it was an honor to put over Orange Cassidy, and he said that it was an experiment to see if they could get him over, which they did. Jericho noted that Cassidy is now a main-event draw. Moreover, he believes that Cassidy is a great babyface.

Chris Jericho said that there's a lot of people he could feud with next. He said:

"There's a lot of people actually. I know exactly who I'm going to be feuding with next in my next story because once again, it's all about the stories. So you'll find out on Wednesday. That's kind-of the blowoff of Jericho and Orange for now and I'm sure we can always come back to it at some point. "

You can watch the segment at 17:00 in the video below

It'll be interesting to see who Jericho will feud with next on the AEW Roster. He'll also hint that Orange and he could feud again down the line but not right now.

