"Count your blessings" - AEW star Chris Jericho takes a shot at former WWE Champion following Rampage

AEW star Chris Jericho took to social media to throw a jab at Bryan Danielson following last night's Rampage.

The Influencer and The American Dragon were involved in an off-air brawl, along with their respective teammates. Their groups, Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club, are in a heated rivalry that started on the May 11 episode of Dynamite.

After Friday's show, The Demo God took to Twitter to air his frustrations as he posted Tony Khan's tweet thanking the people who helped break the melee. The AEW President also mentioned Danielson's incident when his leg got stuck between the ramp and the ring.

Jericho immediately fired a heated message on The American Dragon, saying he was just lucky.

"Count your blessings. @bryandanielson is lucky I didn’t throw a fire in his face…..cause I’m a #WIZARD!" Jericho tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Prior to their brawl on AEW Rampage, Jericho and Danielson were also involved in a segment last Wednesday on Dynamite.

Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson are set to tangle at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

At the tail end of their Wednesday segment, The Influencer proposed a Stadium Stampede match between their respective groups. It was countered by Jon Moxley, who wanted to have a five-on-five gang warfare match instead.

Jericho accepted the challenge as the ten-man bout is set to take place at Double or Nothing 2022 in Las Vegas on May 29th. Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, and Matt Minard will collide against the team of Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz in an Anarchy in the Arena match.

Tensions between the two stables have been increasing as the May 29 event approaches. As the build-up to their match continues, it will be interesting to see if there are any other tricks up the sleeves of JAS.

