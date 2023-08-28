Chris Jericho sends a one-word message after his match at AEW All In 2023

Chris Jericho delivered a fantastic match at AEW All In 2023, entertaining fans worldwide. He has now commented on his performance at the high-profile pay-per-view.

Jericho locked horns with Will Ospreay at Wembley Stadium in a one-on-one contest. While The Ocho had Sammy Guevara in his corner, Ospreay was accompanied by Don Callis. The match saw both stars land impressive maneuvers on each other before the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion pinned the AEW veteran.

The Ocho couldn't secure the win against Ospreay, but he received massive praise from the pro wrestling world for his performance. The match gathered some social media chatter, and one user posted a question asking, "How does Jericho keep doing it at this level?" Chris Jericho had a one-word response, as he tweeted the following:

"Passion."

Chris Jericho had assaulted Will Ospreay before AEW All In 2023

Chris Jericho had earlier put The Aerial Assassin on notice by launching a shocking assault on the latter. In disguise, he showed up at a Revolution Pro Wrestling event, delivering a Codebreaker to Ospreay.

During their match at All In, The Ocho tried to beat Ospreay with various signature moves. However, the IWGP US Heavyweight Champion fought back and delivered his iconic Storm Breaker to secure a win over Jericho.

Jericho has been dealing with some issues on AEW TV. The veteran's former Jericho Appreciation Society stablemates recently left his side, except Guevara. Meanwhile, Don Callis has attempted to include The Ocho in his faction. With his defeat against Ospreay, the storyline has gotten more interesting.

Fans will be eagerly waiting to see what's next in the Jericho-Don Callis saga. Will the former AEW World Champion challenge Ospreay to a rematch? Only time will tell.

