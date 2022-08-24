"I believe in you…." - Chris Jericho sends subtle warning to 23-year-old AEW star ahead of a huge edition of Dynamite

Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia will come face-to-face on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite after the turn of events from last week's show.

Following Garcia's brutal 2-out-of-3 Falls Match against Bryan Danielson from last week's Dynamite, the Jericho Appreciation Society member engaged in a heated exchange with his faction leader.

Amidst the ongoing drama between the J.A.S. and The Blackpool Combat Club, Garcia was warned by the former AEW World Champion and asked his stablemate to think carefully about his decision.

"Think long and hard kid. You know I believe in you…." wrote Jericho in an Instagram comment

Check out Daniel Garcia's Instagram post which caught the attention of Chris Jericho:

Check out a screengrab of Jericho's comment

For weeks, Jericho has been feuding with The Blackpool Combat Club and Eddie Kingston as well.

He was recently unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone the interim AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, in a brutal back-and-forth match between the two former WWE Superstars.

Prior to his loss to Moxley, The Wizard defeated BCC member Wheeler Yuta and also picked up a huge win over The Mad King. However, AEW seemingly had different plans for the two men.

Chris Jericho recently detailed the original ideas regarding his heated storyline with Eddie Kingston

Speaking on the Swerve City podcast, Chris Jericho claimed that he and Eddie Kingston were originally set to team up with each other.

However, due to medical issues, those plans had to be nixed. Jericho said:

"When we first started doing our angle, the idea was we would end up as a team, Eddie and I, but as we were going along, [I] had some medical issues, and Eddie had a broken orbital bone. Then he had mentioned something to Santana and Ortiz and said, 'Jericho's the one that's been holding you back from the titles',"

Jericho now seems to have found himself busy in a feud with Bryan Danielson. The two men could end up facing each other in a singles match at All Out 2022. But first, it remains to be seen what decision Daniel Garcia will make regarding his future.

Why didn't Road Dogg join Billy Gunn in AEW? Hear it from the man here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA