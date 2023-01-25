Chris Jericho shares behind the scenes details on recently signed AEW star's debut on Dynamite

Chris Jericho recently revealed his reasoning for pushing a newly signed AEW star.

Action Andretti's sudden rise to prominence recently caught the eye of the pro-wrestling community. Although he had appeared in AEW Dark tapings, his first match on live TV against Chris Jericho resulted in him scoring a win over the veteran. The unexpected result catapulted the young star to fame, leading to a series of appearances and an alliance with Jungle Boy.

Speaking on WTF with Marc Maron, Chris Jericho spoke briefly about how the plan to push the unexpected star materialized.

"People are like, 'Oh sh*t.' Then the buzz starts going. 'What's going to happen now?' We've never seen this guy on TV, ever. Then, we continue forward and suddenly, he gets me again. He hits me with this and that. Boom, boom, boom, hit me with a move. One, two, three. He wins. Crowd goes fu*king crazy. He's running around, slapping hands, people are going nuts."

He continued:

"It's one of the greatest moments we've had in AEW history because no one knew this guy, and by the end, we made a new star. It doesn't hurt me to lose, and we made this guy. It's about making stars and making people react. No one would've guessed he was going to win." (H/T Fightful)

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently criticized the fresh AEW signing

While many fans are seemingly quite pleased with Action Andretti's rise through the ranks, Konnan has a different opinion of him.

In a recent episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran aired his frustration about Andretti being pushed despite not being skilled enough for the big stage. He also mentioned that the young star lacked charisma.

“Bro, this guy has zero flavor, zero swag,” Konnan said. [12:34 - 12:37]

You can check out the full video here:

As of now, Action Andretti has allied with Ricky Starks against the Jericho Appreciation Society. It remains to be seen what is next for him in AEW.

