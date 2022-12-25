"This guy has zero flavor, zero swag" - Wrestling veteran rips apart Chris Jericho's rival after recent promo on AEW Dynamite

This past week on the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho was featured in the opening segment. The Ocho and the rest of The Jericho Appreciation Society attacked Ricky Starks. Upcoming star Action Andretti rushed in for the save and was later interviewed backstage. Seeing the interview, Konnan brutally ripped apart the newest signee.

During the backstage interview, Andretti spoke about why he helped Starks. 2point0 walked in and gave the newest signee a warning and as Andretti turned around, The Ocho threw a fireball at his face.

While speaking on the latest episode of the Keepin it 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan shared his thoughts on the segment. According to him, Action Andretti was too green and felt he lacked charisma.

“Bro, this guy has zero flavor, zero swag,” Konnan said. [12:34 - 12:37]

Konnan also compared Chris Jericho's newest rival to chocolate and bread and mentioned that he is plain and has no variety.

"It’s almost like, you know how they have the M&M’s the yellow packet that has peanuts in it? Now they have something like peanut butter , now they have one like the brownie, he’s like plain M&M’s. He has nothing but he’s just plain, like wonder bread, just plain. No flavor, it ain’t garlic, it ain’t parmesan and it’s just plain,” [13:00 - 13:26].

Disco Inferno has a different opinion about the AEW Dynamite segment

While speaking on the same podcast, Disco Inferno shared his thoughts on the AEW Dynamite segment. He had a different point of view from Konnan. He believed that Andretti played more of a heel than a babyface.

“I spotted something different. He sounded very arrogant when he was talking about himself. Like, he doesn’t know how to do this. It sounded like a heel promo. Go back and listen to it again where he said like, ‘I did’, he’s like very cocky-ish kinda but I don’t think that’s what he was trying to do,” Disco Inferno said. [12:39 - 12:58]

Andretti was instantly signed by Tony Khan following his shocking win against The Ocho on AEW Dynamite two weeks ago.

