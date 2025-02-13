Chris Jericho shares interesting update ahead of AEW Grand Slam

Chris Jericho, along with other AEW stars, is traveling to Australia for the upcoming Grand Slam event, which will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland. Y2J shared an interesting update on his social media profile ahead of the upcoming television special.

Tony Khan has brought back ROH Global Wars, which will be taped on February 15 in Australia. The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith) will face The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) and Bandido in the event.

Jericho took to his Instagram account to share that he and his stablemates had left for Brisbane and threatened their upcoming opponents Bandido and The Outrunners of a humiliating beatdown. It was an interesting update because they were all traveling together, while The Demo God usually travels alone.

Jericho wrote, "The Learning Tree is headed to Brisbane everybody 👋🌳!! And @turbofloyd_, @truthmagnum & @bandidowrestler …on Saturday Night at the @brisentcent, we are gonna shove Wallabies & Wombats up yer arse and consider it FAIR DINKUM! @aew @ringofhonor #AEWGrandSlam #AEWGlobalWars @teg_sport."

Athena will defend the ROH Women's World Championship against Alex Windsor at the ROH event. Lee Moriarty (the champion) and Robbie Eagles (the challenger) will take on each other with the ROH Pure Championship on the line. Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. Alos, MxM Collection (Mason Madden and Mansoor) will take place for the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

Chris Jericho's stablemate knocked out on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho took on The Most Wanted Man Bandido on this week's AEW Dynamite episode. But soon after the match started, Bad Apple Bryan Keith came out to the ring to help his leader fight off his opponent. The Outrunner followed him to the ring to neutralize him, but then Big Bill also intervened.

Just as when it looked like Bill would've tipped the scales in his team's favor, Powerhouse Hobbs made an entrance. He attacked the big man, and the two fought inside the ring for a while before Hobbs laid Bill out with a spinebuster.

