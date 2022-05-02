Chris Jericho comments after 22-year-old AEW Star wins major title

Chris Jericho reacted to the title win of Daniel Garcia, a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS), on social media.

Garcia's last AEW match was a loss on April 22 (Rampage) against Eddie Kingston, with JAS and Proud & Powerful banned from the arena. Last week on Dynamite, the group attacked the babyfaces backstage, with Jericho throwing a fireball at Kingston's eyes.

At Pro Wrestling Guerilla's Battle of Los Angeles tournament on January 30, Garcia defeated Mike Bailey in the finals, acquiring the right to face PWG World Champion Bandido at Delivering the Goods.

Garcia then became the new PWG World Champion, and Jericho responded, saying sports entertainment was represented perfectly by the young star:

Last week on AEW Rampage, Jericho was surprisingly attacked by Santana & Ortiz while he called the matches.

Santana recently sent a message to Chris Jericho

As the rivalry between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston continues, another match was announced for this Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite. Former members of the Inner Circle, Jericho and Santana, will square off in a grudge match.

Santana recently tweeted a photo from last week's Dynamite, giving the finger to his former leader after Jericho asked him and Ortiz to apologise during their Dynamite segment.

The Mexican star also delivered a short yet fiery notice to The Demo God:

"See you next week," Santana tweeted.

The upcoming match between Jericho and Santana will be heated, considering the history between the two. It'll be interesting to see if their respective teammates are involved or banned, just like in Garcia and Kingston's match on Rampage.

