"It was just weird stuff" - Chris Jericho slammed by WWE legend for his seemingly clumsy in-ring style

"Road Dogg" Brian James has slammed Chris Jericho by claiming that his in-ring style was quite clumsy.

Currently signed with AEW, Jericho is no stranger to sharing the ring with some of the biggest names in the industry. During his time in WWE, he wrestled against several present-day Hall of Famers.

Speaking in a recent interview on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the former D-Generation X member praised Jericho for managing to reinvent himself. However, he also criticized the former AEW World Champion's in-ring style.

"I love Chris Jericho, I'm a huge fan of how many times he has reinvented himself and continues to do so and I watched like a fan, and I don't know when this airs but I watched last night, as he and Eddie Kingston beat each other up with barbed wire. So I'm a fan of Chris Jericho, however, sometimes in the ring man, it was tackle, drop down, go to hit the ropes, and you step on my hand. Like, didn't you see the guy lying down here? So it was just weird stuff like that made it," said Road Dogg. [1:37-2:16]

Chris Jericho recently commented on a potential crossover between AEW and WWE

During a recent interview with CinemaBlend.com, Chris Jericho commented on the possibility of AEW and WWE working alongside each other now that Vince McMahon has retired.

The Wizard said:

“One of the best things that we’ve done as a company with AEW is obviously we know WWE exists, and obviously we know that they’re out there and they see us as 1,000% competition. But we don’t really worry about what’s going on in their world. We’re much more concerned with our own shows and improving everything we can, telling the best stories we can."

Jericho currently finds himself in a feud with Eddie Kingston on AEW programming. Despite beating him during last week's main event of Dynamite, the rivalry between the two seems far from over.

