Chris Jericho comments on a potential AEW and WWE crossover event after Vince McMahon's retirement

Chris Jericho might have initially made a name for himself in WWE, but today the six-time world champion seems firmly placed in AEW. In light of Vince McMahon's retirement last Friday, the veteran commented on the two promotions potentially clashing at a pay-per-view.

Jericho initially debuted in WWE back in 1999 under his now famous Y2J gimmick. During his storied tenure with the promotion, he captured multiple titles besides being the inaugural Undisputed World Champion. However, he jumped ship to AEW upon the promotion's launch in 2019.

During his recent interview with CinemaBlend.com, The Wizard commented on the competition between the two promotions and All Elite Wrestling's primary focus.

“One of the best things that we’ve done as a company with AEW is obviously we know WWE exists, and obviously we know that they’re out there and they see us as 1,000% competition. But we don’t really worry about what’s going on in their world. We’re much more concerned with our own shows and improving everything we can, telling the best stories we can," Jericho said.

Jericho also teased the idea of a possible crossover pay-per-view between the rival companies at a later stage:

"So to me, they’re kind of a ship on their own, and we are much more diligent about AEW generally. I mean, like I said, I care, but not really worry. So is it going to affect us anyway? We’ll see… I don’t know if there will ever be, you know, a WWE vs AEW crossover pay per view. But stranger things have happened. So, we’ll see.” (H/T: PWMania)

It remains to be seen if WWE is entering a renaissance of sorts, as the transition from Vince to Stephanie and Triple H could likely take some time.

Chris Jericho recently commented on Vince McMahon's retirement and his experience working for the ex-WWE CEO

During the same interview, Chris Jericho also spoke on Vince McMahon's recent retirement from WWE and shared a brief insight into his experience working with the wrestling legend.

"I haven’t worked in the WWE since 2017. And I did work there almost 20 years. I always loved working with Vince. Learned a lot from him. And he had a great run. Stepping back is probably for the best for him, even from a physical standpoint, because he runs himself so ragged from the workload that he has.” (H/T: PWMania)

Chris Jericho also commented on McMahon's current controversy, seemingly dividing a handful of fans. Now that Triple H is the Head of Creative within WWE, could the promotion attract some of the stars they once lost to AEW?

