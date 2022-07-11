"It sucks that happened" - Chris Jericho weighs in on recent allegations regarding Vince McMahon

All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho doesn't seem too worried about the recent allegations against Vince McMahon.

It's been a rough couple of months for Vince McMahon. Accusations continue to emerge from the Wall Street Journal regarding his actions with multiple women over the years.

Chris Jericho was a recent guest on the True Geordie Podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if he was surprised regarding the recent accusations against his former boss Vince McMahon, Jericho admitted that he wasn't:

"Not really. Is it a surprise in any industry when it happens? When you look at it, it's really not illegal," Chris Jericho said. "He had an affair, paid the lady off to not say anything, and moved on. It's almost like, 'Okay, and?' People want to jump on it but there is still always an undertone of 'it's wrestling. Oh, it's just wrestling,' If you look, that story came out with a bang, and then you really haven't heard anything about it since. If this was Hollywood, with Harvey Weinstein, that sort of thing...the difference between that is, he was holding women back for getting gigs, Harvey Weinstein. 'Either bang me or you don't get the starring role.' This has never been said in Vince's thing. It was a mutual acknowledgment of the affair, he paid the lady to say nothing, and she took the money. I really know Vince well and it sucks that happened, it sucks that he did it, but is anything really going to happen from it? I don't think so."

Chris Jericho on Vince McMahon appearing on WWE programming following the accusations

After the initial allegations, Vince McMahon defiantly appeared on multiple episodes of RAW and SmackDown, another thing that Jericho isn't shocked by:

"That's Vince McMahon. I think it'll come and go," Chris Jericho said. "Is it morally right? Absolutely not. Is it illegal? No. Is it something that is going to get him into real trouble? I don't think so. Once again, unfortunately, 'Oh, it's just Vince McMahon, it's just wrestling, of course he's going to do that.' Those things come and go, they happen, it's too bad, but I really think it doesn't matter in the long run. Six months from now, I'll either be right or I'll be wrong." [H/T: Fightful]

It's worth mentioning that while this podcast was just released today, based on Jericho's comments during the podcast, it was recorded on Thursday. Since then, additional allegations have been announced against Vince McMahon from the Wall Street Journal.

While Vince McMahon is dealing with his problems, Jericho has his hands full in All Elite Wrestling. He is scheduled to face Eddie Kingston on the July 20th episode of AEW Dynamite in a Barbed Wire Death Match.

