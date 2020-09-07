Chris Jericho talks about retirement; reveals what's next for him after AEW All Out

Chris Jericho is one of the most unique wrestlers today. He is also very creative at what he does and keeps pitching new ideas for the promotion he works for. Last night at AEW All Out, Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy fought in the first-ever Mimosa Mayhem Match.

At AEW All Out, Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy had an exciting match with a lot of back and forth. After many close calls, Cassidy dumped AEW's Demo God into a pool of orange mimosa.

Chris Jericho on his plans for retirement

On the recent Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho held his regular Q&A session. During the show, a fan asked him for how long does he see himself wrestling full time.

“I don’t know, like I said I thought in 2015 I might be done. I thought in 2005 I might be done. So I’m really enjoying it. I’m having some of the best times of my life, of my career. I completely have creative fulfillment and I’m just excited to be a part of this company, excited to help guys like Orange Cassidy to get to the next level and there’s a whole locker room full of them. I ain’t going anywhere soon.”

Chris Jericho on plans after AEW All Out

On the Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho reveled in the glory of his Mimosa Mayhem Match that took place on AEW All Out last night. He hoped that fans liked the match and would love to have another one in the future.

"Actually, I know exactly who I'm going to be kind of feuding with next. Who my next story is with because once again, it's all about the stories. So you'll find out on Wednesday. That's kind of the blow-off of Jericho and Orange for now and I'm sure we can always come back to it at some point.”

It looks like the Mimosa Mayhem Match at AEW All Out was the conclusion to the Jericho-Cassidy saga. Chris Jericho also stated that we may see the two collide sometime in the future.

Who do you think will Chris Jericho will feud with next? Sound off in the comments below!