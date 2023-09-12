Chris Jericho targets wrestling journalist in unfiltered rant: "Check your sources, your spelling and your a** out the door"

AEW star Chris Jericho recently talked in support of the company after the fans and some wrestling journalists seemingly bashed All Elite Wrestling for becoming a sinking ship after the recent CM Punk backstage controversy.

Jericho is known to be a company man no matter which promotion he worked for, and the former AEW World Champion is seen to be very quick in responding to any criticism against the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Over on Twitter, Jericho bashed a wrestling journalist and went on a rant.

"Hey @LastCallwChrisC [Chris Connor], this is the shoddiest piece of bulls**t, lying journalism I've read in a long time. Next time you wanna attempt to "write" something, check your sources, your spelling and your a** out the door. Oh and go f**k yourself too," Jericho tweeted.

Booker T shares his honest opinion on Chris Jericho

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently talked about The Ocho and revealed why he is still at the top of his game.

Jericho has had a successful career in WWE, where he beat Stone Cold and The Rock on the same night to become the Undisputed Champion. The AEW star also holds the record for the most Intercontinental title reigns in the Stamford-based promotion.

The veteran is currently signed to AEW and is the first-ever AEW World Champion. Despite receiving a lot of criticism, the veteran still performs at the highest level, and on a recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his honest opinion on Jericho.

"He's just that type of guy who loves life. I'm not surprised at all still wrestling, so I'm not surprised just because Chris Jericho has always been that overachiever. He's always been that guy to go to extra mile and he's always been just that damn good. That's why Chris Jericho is still at the top of his game," Booker said.

Do you agree with Booker T? Let us know in the comments below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.