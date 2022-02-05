"Non factor in the wrestling business" - AEW's Chris Jericho insults 20-year wrestling veteran

AEW Star Chris Jericho didn't mince words before calling out Eddie Kingston on Twitter in response to some harsh comments The Mad King made about him.

It's no secret that Jericho and Kingston have been feuding for quite some time now in AEW, often blurring the line between kayfabe and reality with their barbs. Recently, The Mad King gave an interview where he seemingly blamed Jericho for holding back his Inner Circle stablemates Proud & Powerful. Furthermore, he bluntly stated that he didn't like the former AEW Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Chris Jericho wrote that Eddie Kingston was a "non factor" in wrestling. Moreover, Le Champion added that though The Mad King should have been a much bigger name, he has no one but himself to blame for his lack of success.

Check out Jericho's tweet below:

"Eddie Kingston is a non factor in the wrestling business. Which is a shame because he should be a big name ….but he has nobody to blame for that but himself." tweeted Chris Jericho

Given the personal nature of the dig taken by Jericho, fans can expect Kingston to retaliate sooner rather than later.

Chris Jericho called for an Inner Circle meeting on next week's AEW Dynamite

Jericho appeared in a backstage segment on Wednesday's edition of Dynamite, announcing that The Inner Circle would have a meeting on the following week's episode.

He also made it clear that the presence of all the stablemates (Proud & Powerful, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager) is mandatory.

-- Hangman Adam Page vs Lance Archer-- AEW World Title -- Texas Deathmatch



-- Inner Circle Team Meeting Announced so far for next weeks #AEWDynamite -- Hangman Adam Page vs Lance Archer-- AEW World Title -- Texas Deathmatch-- Inner Circle Team Meeting Announced so far for next weeks #AEWDynamite -- Hangman Adam Page vs Lance Archer-- AEW World Title -- Texas Deathmatch -- Inner Circle Team Meeting https://t.co/vNYNN6d9Yp

Considering how tensions between Jericho and Santana & Ortiz are rising, it would be safe to assume The Inner Circle could finally blow up next week. It's worth noting that the former WWE Champion is particularly displeased with Santana & Ortiz's friendship with Eddie Kingston.

As such, there's a chance even The Mad King could make his presence felt during the meeting on AEW Dynamite.

What do you make of Chris Jericho's words directed at Eddie Kingston? Sound off in the comments section below.

