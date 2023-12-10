Chris Jericho thinks he receives unnecessary hate from fans; responds to interesting post on Jon Moxley

Wrestling legend Chris Jericho recently reacted to a Twitter post highlighting how AEW star Jon Moxley received unwarranted hate from wrestling fans.

Moxley is one of the biggest stars in All Elite Wrestling today. He's a former AEW Champion and has been instrumental in the promotion's success over the last few years. Though Mox commands a big fanbase, there's also a section of viewers who aren't fond of him and often take to social media to criticize his in-ring work.

A recent Twitter post pointed out that the same. It generated a response from an unexpected name in the form of Jon Moxley's AEW colleague, Chris Jericho. Le Champion indicated that he was also among the wrestlers who received too much hate from the wrestling universe.

"Hold my beer....," tweeted Jericho.

Check out Chris Jericho's tweet by clicking here.

Expand Tweet

Chris Jericho recently fired shots at WWE Hall of Fame

Recently, on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Jericho minced no words before bashing the concept of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Jericho cited how Hillbilly Jim received more time to speak during his induction than a legend like The Undertaker, saying it made little sense. He also added that he had little interest in being inducted into it:

"You go up there and give some approved speech where you have five minutes to f**king encapsulate 33 years. Because I was at the Hall of Fames when you had Hillbilly Jim talking for 45 minutes... Yeah, he's a cool guy, and he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. And then you get the frickin' Undertaker, and he gets 15 minutes. I'm not interested in that at this point. And like I said, it's not a disrespectful thing. It's just like, I don't really see the benefits of it. And I kind of like doing the opposite things."

Expand Tweet

While he's opposed to it, Chris Jericho has had a kind of wrestling career that would make him a top-billed and marquee addition to the WWE Hall of Fame.

Do you think Jericho and Moxley received unnecessary hate from the wrestling world? Sound off in the comments section below.