Chris Jericho told himself to "pull his head out of his a**" when working with popular AEW star 

AEW star and eight-time world champion Chris Jericho has expressed that he is very fond of his time working with younger talents, especially Orange Cassidy.

Jericho has done a tremendous job at putting over young talents in Tony Khan's promotion. In just the last few months, he has lost matches to Ricky Starks, Claudio Castagnoli, and the unknown Action Andretti. Andretti's victory was particularly surprising as he defeated The Ocho in his Dynamite debut at Winter Is Coming.

During a recent chat with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Jericho explained his love for working with younger talents and how everyone gets the rub because of his name value and experience in the business. He told Renee that he really started focusing on younger talents when he returned to WWE in 2015.

"Well when I came back to WWE in 15 & 16 is when I started working with Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. Those were the guys I worked with and that was by design because I didn't want to be coming back just to work with guys from my generation so to speak. We've seen that already. I liked working with the younger guys, which gives them a rub to work with a guy of my experience, but gives me a rub to working with younger guys that have a different style of wrestling in a lot of ways," said Jericho. (21:03)

Jericho later discussed his time working with Orange Cassidy back in 2020. He admitted that he originally hated Cassidy's gimmick, but eventually came around and understood why he was so popular with fans.

"It's like when I first came to AEW and saw Orange Cassidy. I thought 'This is stupid. This gimmick sucks, it's' stupid.' And then I was like 'pull your head out of your ass.' The guy is super over, what is it about him that works? I realized he's so unique and he knows exactly what he's doing. (22:03)

Cassidy ultimately won his rubber bout with Chris Jericho in the first-ever Mimosa Mayhem match.

Chris Jericho will be challenging for a major AEW Championship next week

Chris Jericho and the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society will be challenging for the AEW Trios Championship at this week's AEW debut in Winnipeg, Canada. Also competing in the match will be The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) and the current Trios Champions, the House of Black. The match was made official after a segment on last night's Dynamite.

This will be the third time Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho have faced off under the AEW banner. Who do you want to see win the Trios Championships? Sound off in the comments below.

