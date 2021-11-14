[WATCH] Chris Jericho pays tribute to Eddie Guerrero at AEW Full Gear 2021

Chris Jericho paid a tribute to the late, great Eddie Guerrero at AEW Full Gear 2021 during The Inner Circle's match against the American Top Team.

Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz took on Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Dan Lambert, Junior Dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski in a Minneapolis Street Fight. This was The Inner Circle's first major win over their long-time rivals.

The win came after Le Champion delivered a top rope frog splash to Dan Lambert. The move was a tribute to Eddie Guerrero, who used the move as his finisher and was one of the icons who made it popular.

Minneapolis was the city of the Eddie Guerrero Tribute Show after Latino Heat tragically passed away back in 2005. Incidentally, Full Gear and the former WWE Champion's death occurred on the same date, leading to many AEW and WWE stars posting tributes.

Chris Jericho wasn't the only AEW star to pay tribute to Eddie Guerrero

The Demo God wasn't the only AEW star to pay his respects to Eddie Guerrero. Matt Hardy and CM Punk took to Twitter to share their thoughts as well.

Matt Hardy tweeted out a heartfelt message while The Second City Saint dedicated his match against Eddie Kingston to Eddie Guerrero.

Eddie Guerrero is one of the most beloved and influential wrestlers of all time. His body of work is incredible, but it was his charisma that endeared him to everyone. Guerrero's impact will always stay alive in professional wrestling.

