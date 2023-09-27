Chris Jericho wants a fight against "one in a million" AEW star

AEW Superstar Chris Jericho gave a glowing endorsement to one of the company’s hardest workers. The star in question is none other than current Ring of Honor World Champion Eddie Kingston.

Kingston has been on a roll ever since he became the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. He then went on to challenge Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH Title and ended up winning it at AEW Grand Slam in heroic fashion.

Chris Jericho has now gone on to further give Kingston his due on social media. Jericho was replying to a post that featured some of Eddie Kingston’s quotes.

You can check out the tweet below:

“Eddie Kingston is one in a million. Fight me…” Jericho shared.

Expand Tweet

Jericho and Kingston have had their encounters in the past. So, it comes as a surprise to see how The Ocho of AEW has put his rivalry aside to endorse one of his opponents.

Chris Jericho on Edge's potential move to AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been subject to a lot of speculation ever since he wrestled his last match on his WWE contract.

A lot of former stars have had their say on The Rated-R Superstar possibly going to AEW. Now, Chris Jericho has become the latest personality to give his opinion on Edge's possible move to All Elite.

The Ocho was speaking with the Superstar Crossover when he said:

"For [Edge] to come to AEW, it'd be a whole fresh new coat of paint. "[A] whole new roster of matches that he could have, obviously a new name, which would then, knowing him, knowing me, what I would do is a whole new look, a whole new mindset. That's the best thing about having AEW and about us being as successful as we are, is that there's now a visible alternative. I don't want to say competitor because it's not that, but you can now go to either company." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

However, it would be interesting to see if Chris Jericho will be one of Edge's opponents if The Rated-R Superstar possibly lands in AEW.

Do you think Edge will go to AEW? Have your say in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.