Chris Jericho wants NFL legend in AEW

AEW star Chris Jericho recently discussed the possibility of Tim Tebow joining AEW and why he would not like to see him perform as a heel in the promotion.

Tim Tebow recently signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL team owned by the Khan family (Shahid and Tony Khan), who also own AEW.

During his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Chris Jericho sounded optimistic about Tim Tebow showing up in AEW, given the Jaguars and the promotion are under the same management.

In honor of the draft tonight, thinking of bringing this haircut back. What do y’all think? Good luck to everyone in this years draft, blessings to you guys. A moment you’ve worked so hard for — congratulations! #TBT pic.twitter.com/pJwX3tRcev — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) April 29, 2021

Jericho cited the example of Jaguars head coach Urban Meyers making a cameo appearance in AEW. The former AEW Champion stated that Tony Khan is close to many Jaguars athletes, which opens the door for many sporting legends making an appearance in the promotion.

"It’s funny because we’ve had cameos – we had a cameo by Urban Meyer at one point. People always talk about Tebow, and now there’s so much of a spotlight on Jacksonville, and Tony Khan, who’s my boss, is very involved with the Jaguars. And I’m sure at some point, we’ll probably have cameos from all of those guys. And there’s no reason not to," said Jericho (H/T - Wrestlinginc)

Chris Jericho does not want Tim Tebow to turn heel in AEW

Chris Jericho also discussed why Tim Tebow would not be a heel in AEW, as the Khan family would be particular about his presentation in Jacksonville. Jericho then laid out an idea where Tebow could help him win a Falls Count Anywhere match by knocking off his opponent with a football.

"I don’t think you want to do that. When you’re bringing in guys like that, especially in the city of Jacksonville, you know the Khans are going to be very careful with how you use them. It’s very simple, the bad guy is running wild, let’s say he’s facing Chris Jericho. He does something dastardly, and as he’s running out of the arena to escape, Tebow whips a football at his head, knocks him out. And then I catch up to him and get the big victory. Falls Count Anywhere, and Tebow throws a football at his head and knocks him out, and I get the win.” said Jericho

Given how well AEW presented Mike Tyson and Shaquille O'Neal recently, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Tim Tebow, too, manages to steal the show if he appears in the promotion.

Do you want Tim Tebow to join AEW? If yes, would you like to see him step into the ring? Sound off in the comments section below.