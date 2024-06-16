Christian Cage attacks top AEW star amid major injury concerns on Collision

Following an injury scare on Collision this week, a former WWE Superstar received insult to injury as Christian Cage and his faction took him out. This would be House of Black's Buddy Matthews.

Earlier tonight, during AEW Collision's main event, The House of Black took on Bang Bang Gang in a trios competition. This also served as an eliminator match, which meant that if the HOB won, they'd get a future match for the Unified Trios titles.

However, an injury scare changed everything. After hitting a Meteora from the top rope, Buddy Matthews seemingly landed awkwardly on his knee and had to get checked by medical personnel.

Trending

In the end, despite it now being a handicap match, The House of Black was able to steal a win after PAC cost Bang Bang Gang the win. This now meant that a rematch between the two with the titles on the line was bound to happen.

Cameras then panned backstage, showing Christian Cage and The Patriarchy standing over a motionless Buddy Matthews, who they seemingly took out with a ConChairTo.

Expand Tweet

It is important to note that earlier tonight, Christian Cage revealed his intentions for The Patriarchy to go for trios gold. This means that The House of Black may now have enough members to challenge for the titles, with Matthews possibly being out for the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

'There is no doubt in my mind' - Former WWE Superstar slams RAW on Netflix HERE.