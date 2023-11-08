Christian Cage to bring in a WWE veteran at AEW Full Gear pay-per-view this year? Looking at the chances 

The AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage could call in an old friend and faction member from his early WWE days in order to assist him at the upcoming Full Gear Pay-Per-View.

A few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage challenged Sting, Darby Allin, and a partner of their choosing for a trios match against him, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne at the upcoming Full Gear PPV. The following week, Adam "Edge" Copeland was revealed to be Darby and The Icon's partner.

The high-profile trios match has been made official for Full Gear. While the bout contains enough star power, one more addition could add more intrigue to the story, and WWE Veteran Gangrel could be the perfect man for the job.

Gangrel was the leader of "The Brood" faction in WWE during the Attitude era. The faction also consisted of Adam "Edge" Copeland and Christian. Meanwhile, Gangrel has been out of the wrestling scene for a long time but could be brought to AEW by Christian Cage as his ally at Full Gear to help him win.

This move will add a new layer to the ongoing storyline between Copeland and Christian, as one of the chapters from their past could be brought back into the mix. The story will become more captivating than before. It remains to be seen how things unfold at the upcoming PPV.

Former WWE veteran recently spotted with an AEW star

Gangrel had been in WWE a long time ago and is now considered a wrestling veteran. The former Brood leader currently trains the up-and-coming wrestlers at the CCW training facility. He was recently spotted with some of his young trainees and a current AEW star, Paige Vanzant, as well.

While it can't be said whether Gangrel is open for another AEW appearance, anything can happen in the wrestling business. Henceforth, only time will tell if the former Brood leader decides to return to the wrestling scene.

