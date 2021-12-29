"I'm sure at some point that will happen"- Former WWE Heavyweight Champion claims Jeff Hardy will join AEW

Since Jeff Hardy's release, speculation about the Charismatic Enigma joining Tony Khan's promotion has been circulating. Christian Cage believes it's almost a given that he'll join AEW.

Jeff Hardy was released a few weeks back from WWE. The report came to light after the tag team legend was escorted out of the building during a live event. The reasons for that, and the subsequent release, have been revealed in conflicting reports since, so we won't get into them. But as is the case with every top name released by WWE, mentions of AEW are starting to ring around.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri for ET Canada, Christian Cage stated that he was "sure" that Jeff Hardy's move to AEW would happen "at some point" in the future.

"Yeah, of course. There's so much history there and, obviously, I'm very close with Matt [Hardy] as well. It's been great to reconnect with him in AEW. He's kind of doing the same thing as far as mentoring the younger generation the same way. He's also got a wealth of knowledge. Jeff is an extremely talented guy. A really good guy. I'm sure at some point that will happen," Christian Cage said.

Will Jeff Hardy to AEW be a good move?

𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 🖤 @melissax1125 Obviously I want Jeff Hardy to have all his shit figured out beforehand- but ohhhhh boy, Hardy Boyz back together in AEW where tag team wrestling SHINES? YES YES YES PLZ. Obviously I want Jeff Hardy to have all his shit figured out beforehand- but ohhhhh boy, Hardy Boyz back together in AEW where tag team wrestling SHINES? YES YES YES PLZ.

Jeff Hardy has had his troubles in the past and is in the twilight of his career. While he's not a high-flying daredevil anymore, he could still have something to offer to AEW in a limited capacity.

Fans will always be excited about a Hardy Boyz reunion, and AEW can capitalize on this enthusiasm if they use Jeff Hardy wisely. His body is probably not in any state to take dangerous bumps anymore and AEW must stay away from that.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Hardy Boyz's primary focus should be on putting out great matches against the likes of Young Bucks, FTR, Lucha Brothers and some up-and-coming teams like the Acclaimed, Varsity Blonds and Jurassic Express.

Could we see a WWE reunion in AEW? A living legend reacts.

Edited by Roxanne Smith