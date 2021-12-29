"One more run" - Jeff Hardy wanted a Hardy Boyz reunion before WWE release

Prior to his WWE release, Jeff Hardy opened up about possibly reuniting with his brother Matt to reform The Hardy Boyz.

The Charismatic Enigma was let go by WWE earlier this month after refusing to go to rehab. Following his departure, Matt Hardy teased that the two stars could soon rejoin forces in AEW.

During an interview with Metro, Jeff Hardy commented on The Hardy Boyz potentially reuniting for one more run.

"I totally think there is [a chance of a Hardy Boyz reunion]," said Jeff. "That’s what’s exciting about it – just being honest. I feel like there will be one more [run]. I don’t know that, but it’s like everything I’ve had visions of in wrestling, it’s always happened."

AEW could reportedly be hesitant in signing Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy made headlines after walking out of a match at a WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas several weeks ago. His refusal to accept the company's help ultimately led to his release. While many fans are expecting The Charismatic Enigma to sign with AEW, the promotion could be hesitant in bringing him in.

According to Dave Meltzer, AEW could be hesitant in signing Jeff Hardy due to his refusal to to get help for his addiction problems.

"Given his name value, one would think most companies would have interest in him, but for AEW, there has to be a question regarding signing him due to the nature of refusing rehab. A revitalized Hardy Brothers, something nobody expected to happen again given that Jeff had signed a new long-term deal with WWE, in that tag team picture would be hard to turn down. It would have to be on a zero-tolerance deal," revealed Dave Meltzer.

The Hardy Boyz are a very popular tag team and have achieved a lot of success in a variety of different wrestling companies. It wouldn't be shocking if Jeff Hardy were to join his brother in AEW.

