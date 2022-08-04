Christian Cage destroys former WWE United States Champion on AEW Dynamite, runs away after AEW star tries to attack

AEW star Christian Cage decimated former WWE United States Champion Matt Hardy on Dynamite this week. However, the former's celebration was cut short as Jungle Boy chased him away.

On the July 6 edition of Dynamite, Hardy and Christian had a segment wherein the latter verbally eviscerated the former's family, especially his brother, Jeff. This came after Matt interrupted Cage's insults to Jungle Boy. However, Hardy got the short end as Captain Charisma, and Luchasaurus beat him up.

During this week's match, both men channeled their animosity toward one another as they exchanged punches and slaps. Christian gained the advantage by driving his knee to the hapless Matt Hardy on the steel steps.

The former WWE World Champion inflicted additional punishment on Matt. After a while, the latter retaliated with a Side Effect on the mat and into the apron.

Hardy then set Christian up on a table for a possible high-risk maneuver. Instead, the former WWE United States Champion went for a diving elbow drop, but Captain Charisma moved away as Matt went crashing.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW And Christian Cage gets the job done, taking home the victory after an extremely physical battle here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! And Christian Cage gets the job done, taking home the victory after an extremely physical battle here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! https://t.co/oVkRELE3vf

As Matt was knocked out cold, Christian capitalized by nailing his Killswitch finisher for the victory. Afterward, the latter tried to execute a Con-Chair-To on the former, but Luchasaurus appeared to stop the assault.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Jungle Boy is not about to let Christian Cage get away with any more senseless violence. Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! Jungle Boy is not about to let Christian Cage get away with any more senseless violence. Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! https://t.co/6xl84QLAXh

Soon after, Jungle Boy attempted to go after Cage. However, the latter seemingly decided that discretion was a better part of valor and retreated. As their rivalry heats up, it will be interesting to see what the duo's next move will be to outsmart each other.

What are your thoughts on the match between Matt Hardy and Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

