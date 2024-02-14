Christian Cage should end WWE Hall of Famer's nearly 4-decade career in AEW, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently tipped Christian Cage to end WWE Hall of Famer Sting's career in AEW.

Captain Charisma and The Icon have a rich history with each other, dating back to their time in TNA. The two stalwarts carried their storied rivalry to AEW when they crossed paths in a tag team Coffin match at All In last year. With Sting preparing to wrap up his legendary career at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view, fans have mixed reactions to his rumored final bout.

After The Young Bucks attacked Sting and Darby Allin last week, it became apparent that AEW is planning a blockbuster World Tag Team Title match for The Icon's last hurrah.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter expressed his desire to see Christian Cage face Sting in his final match:

"Exactly what I was going to say [Christian Cage facing Sting]. Great promos between the two of them," Apter said. (27:30 - 27:36)

Christian Cage, however, has a target on his back, as Adam Copeland (fka Edge) is eyeing his TNT Championship. The WWE Hall of Famer will face Daniel Garcia in a TNT Title eliminator match on Dynamite this week.

The winner will earn a shot at Christian Cage's gold at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 3, 2024.

