Christian Cage FINALLY breaks social media silence after reuniting with WWE legend in AEW

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 18, 2025 11:06 GMT
WWE Christian Cage
Christian Cage recently reunited with the WWE Hall of Famer (Source-AEW on FB)

The former WWE World Champion, Christian Cage posted for the first time on social media since his reunion with a top AEW star. Christian made the reference to what went down on Dynamite this week.

Ad

Christian Cage reunited with the WWE legend, Adam Copeland (fka Edge), last month for the first time in years. Cope and Christian also defeated Kip Sabian and Kill Switch at Forbidden Door 2025 in their first tag match after their reunion. Meanwhile, the legendary tag team is slated for a huge tag team encounter against FTR at All Out this Saturday as well.

On Dynamite this past Wednesday, Copeland and Christian had a face-to-face segment with FTR. It was also announced that heavy fines are in order if anyone gets physical during the segment. However, Christian Cage couldn't care less about fines, as he attacked Dax and Cash after saying that $500,000 fine doesn't mean anything to him because he is rich.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A massive brawl erupted between both teams at the end of the segment despite the security officials being there. Following the explosive segment on Dynamite, Christian posted for the first time on social media since reuniting with Adam Copeland. Cage shared a GIF of throwing money, citing his "I'm rich" line from Dynamite.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Ad

AEW star threatened to end WWE legends' careers

A few weeks back on an episode of Collision, the AEW star, Dax Harwood threatened to end the WWE legends, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's careers in their match at All Out. Dax also hinted at ending their lives during his promo:

"This match no more is a dream match, this match is a charity exhibition for two men who made their name with three letters, 25 years ago, 'TLC.' And now you're looking at the absolute best tag team of all time, who built their name on three letters, 'FTR.' Unfortunately, Adam (Copeland), unfortunately, Christian, we have to finally end your careers at your hometown in Toronto. Don't make us end your life,"

It remains to be seen which team walks out victorious this Saturday at All Out.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications