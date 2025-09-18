Christian Cage FINALLY breaks social media silence after reuniting with WWE legend in AEW

The former WWE World Champion, Christian Cage posted for the first time on social media since his reunion with a top AEW star. Christian made the reference to what went down on Dynamite this week.Christian Cage reunited with the WWE legend, Adam Copeland (fka Edge), last month for the first time in years. Cope and Christian also defeated Kip Sabian and Kill Switch at Forbidden Door 2025 in their first tag match after their reunion. Meanwhile, the legendary tag team is slated for a huge tag team encounter against FTR at All Out this Saturday as well.On Dynamite this past Wednesday, Copeland and Christian had a face-to-face segment with FTR. It was also announced that heavy fines are in order if anyone gets physical during the segment. However, Christian Cage couldn't care less about fines, as he attacked Dax and Cash after saying that $500,000 fine doesn't mean anything to him because he is rich.A massive brawl erupted between both teams at the end of the segment despite the security officials being there. Following the explosive segment on Dynamite, Christian posted for the first time on social media since reuniting with Adam Copeland. Cage shared a GIF of throwing money, citing his &quot;I'm rich&quot; line from Dynamite.AEW star threatened to end WWE legends' careersA few weeks back on an episode of Collision, the AEW star, Dax Harwood threatened to end the WWE legends, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's careers in their match at All Out. Dax also hinted at ending their lives during his promo:&quot;This match no more is a dream match, this match is a charity exhibition for two men who made their name with three letters, 25 years ago, 'TLC.' And now you're looking at the absolute best tag team of all time, who built their name on three letters, 'FTR.' Unfortunately, Adam (Copeland), unfortunately, Christian, we have to finally end your careers at your hometown in Toronto. Don't make us end your life,&quot;It remains to be seen which team walks out victorious this Saturday at All Out.