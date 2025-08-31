Adam Copeland (fka Edge) and Christian Cage's careers will end soon, claims former AEW champion

A former AEW World Tag Team Champion vows to end the careers of Adam Copeland (fka Edge) and Christian Cage. The star also threatened to end the lives of both legends in their match.Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's careers will end soon, according to the former AEW World Tag Team Champion, Dax Harwood of the FTR. At the Dynasty 2025 PPV a few months back, Dax and Cash betrayed and brutalized Copeland. The erstwhile Edge has been seeking retribution against FTR ever since.Adam Copeland recently reunited with Christian Cage, and both won their first tag match against The Matriarchy at Forbidden Door 2025. Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Copeland and Christian challenged FTR to a tag bout at All Out 2025 in Toronto. After the match got official, Dax and Cash have a message for the former WWE Tag Team Champions.On the latest episode of Collision, Dax Harwood addressed their upcoming match against Copeland and Christian, describing it as a charity case for the legends who made their names through 'TLC' 25 years ago. Dax also vowed to end the legend's careers at All Out in their hometown of Toronto while threatening to end their life as well:&quot;This match no more is a dream match, this match is a charity exhibition for two men who made their name with three letters, 25 years ago, 'TLC.' And now you're looking at the absolute best tag team of all time who built their names on three letters, 'FTR.' Unfortunately, Adam (Copeland), unfortunately, Christian, we have to finally end your careers at your hometown in Toronto. Don't make us end your life,&quot; Dax stated.Well, the animosity between the erstwhile Edge and FTR has been building up for quite some time now. It remains to be seen how Copeland and Christian respond to Dax and Cash.