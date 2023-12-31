Christian Cage would be furious with AEW star for seemingly comparing him to a dog

TNT Champion Christian Cage is set to face his lifelong best friend and current archenemy, Adam Copeland, tonight at AEW Worlds End. Ahead of the event, fellow All Elite star Serpentico made a comparison on social media that the leader of The Patriarchy faction would likely find unamusing.

Christian's heel persona has several defining characteristics, but one of the most iconic is his love for turtleneck shirts and sweaters. The 50-year-old carries himself in a regal manner and always makes sure his neck is covered.

Many are eagerly awaiting tonight's No Disqualification TNT Championship match between Christian Cage and Adam Copeland – even their fellow wrestlers. In anticipation of the bout, Serpentico took to X today and posted a picture of a dog dressed as The Patriarch, complete with a TNT title belt.

When a fan commented on how much the two looked alike, Serpentico doubled down with a comparison photo, stating that the two looked exactly the same

"Same picture," wrote Serpentico.

Vince Russo didn't see eye-to-eye with Christian Cage

Christian Cage has enjoyed a career resurgence in AEW, thanks in part to his dedicated portrayal of a conniving, egomaniacal villain. It's clear to fans that he has carefully sculpted this persona based on crowd reactions, and it has led to one of the most acclaimed runs of his career.

However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo wasn't a fan of Christian's meticulous nature when the two worked together over two decades ago.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo said that The Patriarch was a perfectionist, which caused him frustration backstage:

“It absolutely did [hold him back] because when you’re working with Vince Russo, bro, listen — when I was working with Christian [Cage] and he had to be a perfectionist about everything, that did not make me want to bury him, want to lessen his role. The fact of the matter was, ‘Christian, bro, we’ve got to record four shows tonight, I don’t have an hour for you to pace around in the back and go over this promo. We’ve got to do this promo,’" he said.

Fans can catch AEW Worlds End tonight at 8/7c on pay-per-view and international streaming platforms such as Fite TV.

