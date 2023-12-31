Top AEW star says he would pulverize Adam Copeland's pelvis

The card for tonight's AEW Worlds End pay-per-view is stacked from top to bottom, with one of the most anticipated matches being the No Disqualification bout between Adam Copeland (fka Edge) and Christian Cage for the TNT Championship. Ahead of the event, AEW's Danhausen has teased a rather violent entry into the title picture

Despite being lifelong best friends, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage have some very bad blood between them right now. The WWE Hall of Famer is looking to teach The Patriarch a lesson in humility by taking his precious TNT title away.

The match will surely be a brutal affair, but Danhausen seems to have some violent aspirations of his own. The face-painted star took to X ahead of tonight's pay-per-view and teased going after the TNT Championship. He made it clear that no matter who wins tonight's match, he will crush their pelvis:

"Maybe Danhausen wins a tnt championship match. If it is adam spear, Danhausen will pulverize his pelvis. If it is christian turtleneck, Danhausen will pulverize his pelvis," wrote Danhausen.

Adam Copeland viciously attacked Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite

The feud between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage has been years in the making, and both stars have done their part to make it as heated as possible. On the most recent episode of AEW Dyanmite, Copeland made it clear that he's done talking about his differences with his former friend and partner.

The two were scheduled to sit down for an interview with Lexy Nair on Wednesday night. However, after making Christian and his "family" wait, The Rated-R Superstar launched a vicious assault on his rival.

The two brawled down the hallway and were eventually broken up by security. Copeland made it clear that this fight is personal, and he fully intends to hurt his former partner in every way possible tonight at AEW Worlds End.

