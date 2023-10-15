Christian Cage makes a bold claim after retaining his title against Bryan Danielson on AEW Collision 

Following his title defense earlier tonight, the AEW TNT Champion, Christian Cage, has given a bold statement after retaining his title against Bryan Danielson. He has put the entire roster on notice after that massive victory.

In the main event of AEW Collision, Captain Charisma defended his TNT Championship against The American Dragon after the latter defeated Swerve Strickland on Dynamite earlier this week to earn a shot for the title. He was close to winning, but due to interferences from AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill, he could not get the job done.

On Twitter, Christian Cage called himself "The Best Wrestler in the world" after his win over Danielson. This was a shot at The American Dragon after he had been labeled as such after defeating stars like Kazuchika Okada and Zack Sabre Jr. At the same time, this could be a message to those who wish to stand in his way, as Cage once more holds on to his title.

"I am THE best wrestler in the world. #TNTChamp #AEWCollision," Christian shared.

Expand Tweet

Christian Cage vs Adam Copeland will be a classic, says WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross talked about the feud between former best friends Edge and Christian that was going on in AEW right now.

In his Grilling JR podcast, Ross discussed the TNT Champion's character now. He talked about how he was one of the most hated men in the promotion at this point. Due to him being such a good heel, this might make it easier for a feud between them. He looked forward to an instant classic between them in the near future.

"[Christian Cage is] a hell of a heel right now. There is nobody in pro wrestling who has garnered the angst and developed the antagonist image. Every time you see him, you want to slap him. He’s a phenomenal heel, and that’s just gonna make it that much easier for him and Adam Copeland to have a historically classic match when the time is right,” Jim Ross said. [H/T Fightful]

With Bryan Danielson out of the way, it will be interesting to see if this means a direct confrontation between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage or if this drags on a little further.

What do you think of the result of AEW Collision's main event earlier tonight? Let us know in the comments section below.