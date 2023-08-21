Christian Cage paid tribute to WWE Superstar Edge on AEW Collision [WATCH]

Last night on Collision, a day after Edge's last match on SmackDown, his best friend Christian Cage seemingly paid tribute to him during his match in the main event against Darby Allin.

Edge & Christian were one of the most popular tag teams during their time together in WWE. Not only were they a unit in the ring, as they scored several reigns as tag team champions, but away from the ring, they were still as popular during their retirement. In the last three years, both superstars made their return to professional wrestling, but now on different promotions.

Last night on Collision, Christian Cage attempted to hit his best friend's finisher twice during the match. Christian even did the Rated-R Superstar's signature pose in the corner, where he waited for his opponents to face him and then speared them. Cage made two attempts to hit the spear, while the first was instantly countered, the second hit the mark, but only for a two-count.

Jim Ross name dropped Edge on Collision

Before the main event of Collision last night, Jim Ross joined the commentary team, something he has done for the past three episodes. The main event featured Christian Cage facing Darby Allin.

Before the match, the Hall of Famer talked about how he was key in signing Christian Cage and he went on to name-drop Edge, who he signed at the same time. This was very timely, as the Rated-R Superstar has been linked to AEW on several occasions in the recent past.

Many stars who have gotten to work with Edge, or those who have admired him, all sent in several heartwarming messages for what could have been his last bout in WWE. His best friend paid tribute to him by using his special move during one of his matches. It was nice to see some great gestures by the whole industry.

