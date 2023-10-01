Christian Cage's former partner is ready for an AEW match against Edge

An AEW star who partnered with TNT Champion Christian Cage said he would like to face Edge in the ring. The star in question is Swerve Strickland.

On a recent edition of MuscleManMalcolm, Strickland was asked if he would like Edge to join All Elite Wrestling due to his friendship with the Rated R Superstar. Strickland replied:

"Absolutely, without a doubt."

On being asked if he would like to face him in the ring, the 32-year-old replied in the affirmative and said he has already tagged with his ex-partner Christian Cage and added that hitting a double spear with Christian was a big moment for him.

"I already tagged with his partner - his ex-partner, I should say, Christian. One of the biggest moments in that match for me, and I've said this before in another interview, was - and a lot of people don't mention that match, but one of the biggest moments was us doing the Double Spear. So that goes to show you how much [Edge] means to me and my career," Swerve Strickland said. (0:32 - 0:52)

Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage hit a double spear at the All-In last month during their Coffin Match against Sting and Darby Allin.

Swerve Strickland vows to bring out the "barbaric" side of former AEW World Champion

Strickland is set to face Hangman Adam Page at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view WrestleDream on October 1, 2023, in a grudge match. Speaking on Under The Ring, Strickland talked about Adam Page, calling him dangerous, his wrestling style "almost barbaric."

But, the former AEW Tag Champion added that Hangman hadn't shown his barbaric side in a long time and vowed to bring it out at WrestleDream.

"His style — it's almost barbaric if you look back at a lot of his historic matches. The death match with Jon Moxley, then with Lance Archer, which is probably one of the most underrated, brutal matches in the company's history. You look back at just those two, you can see how barbaric and dangerous this dude can be. And somewhere along the lines, I feel like he hasn't shown that in such a long time, so leave it to me to be the agitator and bring that out of him," Swerve Strickland said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

