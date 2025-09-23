Christian Cage's future is in serious jeopardy after big return, claims AEW name 

Christian Cage encountered his rivals at the conclusion of his match at AEW All Out 2025. Following their appearance, a huge warning was issued putting Captain Charisma on notice.The aforementioned star, who was Cage's previous ally, is Shayna Wayne. At the AEW All Out event, Christian Cage teamed up with his longtime tag team partner, Adam Copeland, to battle FTR members, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The former WWE tag team champions successfully defeated FTR after an explosive in-ring showdown.However, after that, Christian's former Patriarch members, Shayna Wayne and Nick Wayne, made an appearance on the entrance ramp. This was the first time since Cope and Christian defeated Killswitch, who had replaced Nick in the match due to his broken foot, and Kip Sabian at the 2025 Forbidden Door event. Mother Wayne brought Nick out, as he was in a wheelchair, still not medically cleared from his injuries. However, the duo witnessed their former leader and Cope being decimated by FTR in a post-match assault, alongside WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Copeland, who made her AEW debut that night. Following All Out, Shayna Wayne took to her Instagram to post photos of herself and Nick from the event. Moreover, they had a stern message for Christian, putting his future in jeopardy in the All Elite landscape.&quot;My baby is BACK…and he’s got one thing on his mind! Payback is going to be a b**ch, Christian Cage…#nickwayne #motherwayne #kipsabian #thetargetislocked #itson #allout.&quot;WWE legends want to have one more match with Cope and Christian CageAmidst Cope and Christian Cage's reunion, WWE legends Matt and Jeff Hardy namedrop them recently. The Hardy Boyz stated that they wanted to run it back with their iconic rivals one more time inside the squared circle.&quot;I think before we are all set and done, we would like to have one more with Edge and Christian as well [yeah].&quot; [6:34-6:38]While it does not seems like a possibility at the moment due to Hardys being a part of TNA, we will have to wait and see what the future holds for them.