Christian Cage has a surprising response to AEW star's message post-Double or Nothing

At Double or Nothing 2024, Christian Cage locked horns with Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship. After his victory, Strickland showered praise on Cage during the post-show press conference. The Patriarch has now responded to his rival's comments.

In recent months, Strickland has become one of the top names in the company, defeating stars like Konosuke Takeshita, Samoa Joe, Kyle Fletcher, Claudio Castagnoli, and others. He picked up a massive win over Christian Cage at Double or Nothing on May 26, continuing his stellar run as AEW World Champion.

At the post-show media scrum, the 33-year-old called Cage one of the best signings in AEW history. Staying true to his heel gimmick, The Patriarch responded to Strickland's comments, claiming the latter didn't make as much money as him.

"He just don’t make as much," Cage wrote in response to a post by Sportskeeda Wrestling on X/Twitter.

You can view the WWE legend's post below.

Expand Tweet

Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage are known for their remarkable mic skills. Hence, many want to see them continue their feud after a hard-hitting match in Paradise, Nevada.

The AEW World Champion recently criticized The Elite after they assaulted Tony Khan and Kenny Omega. The company's EVPs, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, later announced that Strickland would defend his title against a returning Christian Cage at Double or Nothing. It remains to be seen what's next in the compelling storyline.

The Patriarch was recently asked about a potential WWE Hall of Fame induction, and his response might surprise you.

Undefeated legend was in attendance for Swerve Strickland vs. Christian Cage

Swerve Strickland and Christian's match at Double or Nothing received a positive reaction from fans. The AEW World Champion celebrated with the audience after his victory over the WWE legend.

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. was also in attendance for the high-profile contest. Mayweather Jr. seemed happy about Strickland's win as he congratulated the latter.

Expand Tweet

Mayweather Jr. competed inside a WWE ring in 2008 when he defeated the Big Show at WrestleMania 24 in a No Disqualification Match. He also appeared on an episode of RAW in August 2009. The former Olympian is undefeated in boxing, boasting a record of 50 wins and no losses. It will be interesting to see whether the legend will insert himself into an AEW storyline in the coming months.