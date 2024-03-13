"Christian talking facts, as usual" - Fans are enjoying AEW star's apparent reaction to 'dead brother' reference on RAW

AEW's Christian has delivered some of the most caustic promos in recent times, and the TNT Champion has maintained his sarcasm with his online persona as well. As usual, the fans are lapping it up with some humorous comments of their own.

It all started when a social media account posted about wrestling fans being outraged over Candice LeRae referencing Maxxine Dupri's late brother. Christian Cage replied to that post in his inimitable style, and the fans quickly had their reactions.

"They ALL want to be me," Cage posted.

Christian Cage is receiving acclaim as AEW's TNT Champion and has distinguished himself as a true visionary among the plethora of WWE legends who currently work in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Konnan feels AEW could bring in Beth Phoenix to feud with Christan's matriarch

The Patriarch has a complete stable at the moment, with his "family" comprising Shayna Wayne, her son Nick, and Killswitch (fka Luchasaurus). Wrestling legend Konnan thinks that AEW could bring in Adam Copeland's wife, Beth Phoenix, to feud with Shayna while The Rated-R Superstar competes against the males of the villainous stable.

He talked about it on his podcast, Keepin' it 100:

“I have a feeling because this Shayna Wayne which has zero heat, I have a feeling maybe somewhere down the road Beth Phoenix is going to lock up with her somehow, someway.” [17:55 - 18:35]

Christian and Adam Copeland's feud is currently one of the more entertaining ones in AEW, and the former's value increased when he defeated a much younger Daniel Garcia at Revolution to retain his TNT Championship.

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will keep the belt on Captain Charisma for a while, or if he has other plans for the championship. Whatever the decision, fans will always want Christian in the ring one more time.

What do you think? Will Christian lose his TNT title soon? Let us know below!

