Tony Khan bringing in WWE Hall of Famer to "lock up" with top AEW heel is possible, feels Konnan

Konnan recently stated that Tony Khan could bring in a WWE Hall of Famer to lock horns with Shayna Wayne, a top heel in AEW. The star being discussed is Beth Phoenix.

Beth’s husband Adam Copeland has been feuding with his friend-turned-foe Christian Cage since he arrived in AEW. He was absent for the past few weeks, all thanks to Cage, who took him out with a Con-Chair-To on the February 14 episode of Dynamite.

The Rated-R Superstar returned to action on AEW Collision, and the two foes will continue their rivalry. They will seemingly meet inside the ring once again for a rubber match on the March 20 edition of Dynamite with the TNT Championship on the line. It will be an ‘I Quit Match.’

Talking about the feud, Konnan on the Keepin' It 100 podcast said that he feels that the AEW CEO may bring The Glamazon to his company and book her in a rivalry against Christian’s evil stablemate, Shayna Wayne.

“I have a feeling because this Shayna Wayne which has zero heat, I have a feeling maybe somewhere down the road Beth Phoenix is going to lock up with her somehow, someway.” [17:55 - 18:35]

What made Adam Copeland return on AEW Collision?

Adam’s return on Collison was unexpected, which led to fans getting shocked. It was later revealed that he wasn’t supposed to be on the show, but he changed his mind at the last moment.

Going to his Instagram account, he shared that he was on his way to The Cure concert when he "had an idea."

“I was on my way to The Cure concert when I had an idea. What’s in the box?! #spike #iquit."

He dressed as a luchador and sat among the audience in the front row during the show. He also held a signboard, which the TNT Champion tore. The situation ultimately led to him launching an attack on the champion.

Fans thought he was a wrestler from CMLL until he removed his disguise. When he did so, fans saw a new dark side of Adam Copland with eyes painted black.

