"This is so wrong," "Triple H shouldn't have allowed it" - WWE fans upset over a controversial remark on RAW

WWE is turning up the heat on the Road to WrestleMania XL, and several matches are being confirmed ahead of the event in Philadelphia. Fans recently reacted to a controversial remark on live television, which hasn't sat well with the audience following a recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

On a recent episode of RAW, Candice LeRae turned heel and went off on Maxxine Dupri during a tag team match on Monday Night RAW. However, the remarks made by LeRae didn't sit well with the audience as she mentioned a deceased member of Dupri's family on live television.

The company has often blurred the line between fiction and reality during storylines. However, the comment regarding Maxxine Dupri's deceased brother infuriated the fans as they believed it was in poor taste and out of line for the star to turn heel by using controversy.

Check out some of the fan comments below:

The scripted line and its abrupt use became the talking point of the segment, which didn't sit well. Some fans have defended the line and pointed out that AEW's Christian Cage has used real-life incidents as such during his promos.

Ex-WWE writer reacts to Candice LeRae's heel turn on Monday Night RAW

In 2022, The Poison Pixie made her presence felt on the main roster when she joined Monday Night RAW under Triple H's creative leadership. However, she spent the majority of her time on WWE RAW losing matches, whether it was singles or tag team with Indi Hartwell.

The former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion received new life, however, when she turned heel. However, some personal remarks against Maxxine Dupri in the process haven't sat well with the WWE Universe. Another thing that was not received well was the performance.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo reacted to the heel turn on WWE RAW and said it was one of the worst acting the veteran has seen on television:

"You got Dupri and Nile, the worst acting I have ever seen in my life bro. Between Dupri and LeRae, this was horrible. They trying to play off what happened with the people, come on bro. If you gonna do something like that, you gotta do it in a believable fashion with people that know how to do it. This was literally 9th (grade) school play." [1:15:19 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what LeRae does following the heel turn and how she will be received by the fans on the following RAW.

What are your thoughts on Candice LeRae? Sound off!

