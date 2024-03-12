WWE: Christian Cage seemingly reacts to Candice LeRae mentioning Maxxine Dupri's dead brother on RAW

The current AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage has now seemingly shared his reaction to Candice LeRae insulting Maxxine Dupri on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, LeRae teamed up with Indi Hartwell to take on Dupri and Ivy Nile in a tag team match. In the closing moments of the match, The Poison Pixie berated the Alpha Academy member to secure a tag team victory.

The 38-year-old female star turned heel for the first time in her main roster career by mentioning Maxxine Dupri's dead brother. She also asserted she should see what the locker room had to say about her if she believed that the internet hated her:

"You know why everyone boo’s you? You don't belong here. You think the internet hates you? You should hear what the girls in the locker room say. It’s a good thing your dead brother isn’t here to see what an embarrassment you’ve become," LeRae said.

In Christian Cage's AEW heel run, he shows no remorse while taking a shot at his rivals by speaking ill of the dead. Taking to X, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has seemingly reacted to The Poison Pixie mentioning Dupri's dead brother.

"They ALL want to be me," he wrote.

Check out the AEW TNT Champion's tweet below:

Former WWE writer criticizes the mini segment between Candice LeRae and Maxxine Dupri on RAW

After the latest episode of the Red brand show, former writer Vince Russo spoke about The Poison Pixie trash-talking the Alpha Academy member in the middle of the ring.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo noted that the segment between the WWE female stars was some of the worst acting he had ever seen and compared it to a 9th-grade school play:

"You got Dupri and Nile, the worst acting I have ever seen in my life bro. Between Dupri and LeRae, this was horrible. They trying to play off what happened with the people, come on bro. If you gonna do something like that, you gotta do it in a believable fashion with people that know how to do it. This was literally 9th school play," he said.

Fans are not happy with Candice LeRae's comments; however, her much-awaited heel turn since her main roster debut has got everyone buzzing.

Fans are not happy with Candice LeRae's comments; however, her much-awaited heel turn since her main roster debut has got everyone buzzing.