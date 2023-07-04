Christopher Daniels provides surprising update following long-term injury

Christopher Daniels had been suffering from an eye injury for quite some time. However, The Fallen Angel recently revealed that he is now fully healed and miraculously so.

On the latest episode of Being the Elite, Daniels was being filmed by Brandon Cutler when The Elite's stooge asked him about his left eye, which now showed no sign of injury.

The AEW Head of Talent Relations explained:

"A couple weeks ago, I had a checkup. I did basically what was an ultrasound on my eye, and it just started to get better. Yeah, pretty much, I feel better, 100%. I am. Just a weird thing. For whatever reason, it stopped, and for whatever reason it healed." [H/T: Fightful]

Daniels had previously claimed that the injury to his left eye did not impact his ability in the ring. Nonetheless, his inexplicable recovery after such a long time with the impairment is surely a welcome sight.

Is Christopher Daniels retiring soon?

After a three-decade-long career, Christopher Daniels may be on the verge of hanging up his boots for good.

Daniels said the following way back in March ahead of his bout in the AAA Lucha Libre World Cup:

"It could be my last match on Sunday. It could be my last one, and I understand that. Part of the challenge now is to wrestle like it could be my last match. My spirit is willing; sometimes, my flesh is weak, and that’s the real situation. As long as my spirit is strong, I’m going to keep doing this as long as I can." [H/T: Fightful]

Christopher Daniels has competed since he spoke these words, although very sporadically. It seems like just a matter of time before the TNA legend enters retirement. When that day comes, he will undoubtedly go down as a true great of this generation.

