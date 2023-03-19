"It could be my last one" - AEW star teases retirement after 3-decade career 

AEW star and IMPACT! Wrestling legend Christopher Daniels has suggested that he may hang up his boots for good in the near future.

The Fallen Angel has been performing for three decades and is currently the Head of Talent Relations for AEW. Although his in-ring appearances have been less frequent in recent years, he competed in a losing effort against Powerhouse Hobbs for the TNT Championship on a House Rules show on March 18th:

Speaking to Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone, Christopher Daniels stated that his upcoming match may be his last. Daniels will compete tonight in the AAA Lucha Libre World Cup teaming up with Sam Adonis and Johnny Caballero (fka John Morrison) against La Estrella, Takuma Nishikawa, and Kuukai:

“It could be my last match on Sunday. It could be my last one, and I understand that. Part of the challenge now is to wrestle like it could be my last match,” Daniels said. [H/T: Fightful]

He continued:

“My spirit is willing; sometimes, my flesh is weak, and that’s the real situation. As long as my spirit is strong, I’m going to keep doing this as long as I can.” [H/T: Fightful]

AEW's House Rules era has begun

On March 18th, All Elite Wrestling held its first House Rules live event. The show took place in Troy, Ohio, and was an eventful affair.

While multiple title matches and major stars were performing, Pat Buck stole the headlines as he made his AEW debut. The Vice President of Talent Development reportedly signed with the company less than two weeks after departing WWE.

Here are the House Rules results, courtesy of F4WOnline:

Ethan Page def. Shawn Dean

Hook def. Ethan Page (FTW Championship)

Jeff Jarrett def. Brian Pillman Jr.

Ruby Soho def. Hollywood Hayley

QT Marshall def. Pat Buck

Britt Baker def. Anna Jay AS

Powerhouse Hobbs def. Christopher Daniels (TNT Championship)

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli def. Lee Moriarty and Big Bill

