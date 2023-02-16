What is the long-term impact of Christopher Daniels' eye injury? Analyzing the medical influence on his vision

Injuries are part and parcel of a wrestler's career. Christopher Daniels learned that the hard way on a fateful episode of AEW Dynamite in 2021.

On May 12, 2021, SoCal Uncensored (SCU), Christopher Daniels, and Frankie Kazarian faced The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Although the Bucks won the match after a decent affair, the evening was remembered for Daniels' gruesome eye injury.

Nick Jackson face-kicked the 52-year-old wrestling veteran, which resulted in Daniels' suffering a massive eye hemorrhage, leaving his face a bloody mess. Despite immeasurable pain, The Fallen Angel concluded the match.

Ten months later, the former ROH World Champion returned to face Bryan Danielson with a noticeably different right eyeball that still looked red. Fortunately, although it was gruesome, the veteran revealed that the effects were more cosmetic than medical and mentioned that the iris wasn't affected. Hence, his vision wasn't compromised, and he could see clearly.

Chris Van Vliet



Don’t worry, he says he’s ok and it’s not affecting is vision at all

Don't worry, he says he's ok and it's not affecting is vision at all

For anyone wondering about Christopher Daniels' eye after he made his AEW return tonight, here you go 👁

Although fans were concerned about Christopher Daniels' eye, he seemed to be in a jovial mood. He thanked fans for their support throughout his injury, believing it to be a decisive motivating factor on his road to recovery.

Christopher Daniels was involved in CM Punk's backstage brawl last September

The Fallen Angel was unfortunately involved in the AEW All Out media scrum following CM Punk's controversial comments in the press conference.

Punk and Ace Steel reportedly had a real-life physical altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Daniels and a couple of other AEW talents also got caught up in the mess. All the involved parties were immediately suspended.

Christopher Daniels

If you told me there’d be this much support for my return, I couldn’t have imagined it.

Thank you all.



If you told me in May when I walked out the door that I wouldn't wrestle here again for ten months, I wouldn't have believed it.If you told me there'd be this much support for my return, I couldn't have imagined it.Thank you all. I'M BACK.

However, an internal investigation revealed that Daniels was only trying to break up the brawl, and hence, his suspension was lifted.

"Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa are off suspension because, I guess the investigation showed that they were only trying to break up the fight. I think the only person who was actually back at TV was Pat Buck."

The AEW Superstar and Head of Talent Relations is a crucial asset to the wrestling business. His passion and skill have made him one of the most recognizable names outside of WWE in the competitive industry.

