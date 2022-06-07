Former WWE Superstar's wife cracks a hilarious joke on John Cena giving her a legendary maneuver

The wife of AEW's Miro and former WWE Superstar Lana sent out a hilarious joke about John Cena giving her a DDT.

CJ Perry, aka Lana, and Miro worked together throughout their years in WWE till 2020, when the latter was released. From the role of managing Rusev to wrestling at WrestleMania, Lana stamped her presence in WWE until her release in 2021. This week, The Ravishing Russian was spotted backstage in AEW, supporting her husband, who was making his in-ring return.

The professional actor and dancer took to Twitter to share a pic of herself doing a headstand, making it look like she was taking a DDT. She cracked a hilarious joke that John Cena gave her the move since Cena "can't be seen":

CJ Perry @TheCJPerry That time I got a DDT from John Cena. That time I got a DDT from John Cena. https://t.co/ZfYJd9MuyY

This isn't the first time CJ Perry has shown her funny side to her fans. She is known for sharing occasional anecdotes about pro wrestling, acting, and dancing.

Fan reactions to the tweet and John Cena's thoughts on AEW

Fans are quite passionate about voicing their thoughts on what their favorite stars are up to. Perry's tweet received some interesting comments and responses. Here are some notable reactions to the tweet:

Boo @bobbyboo_69 @TheCJPerry Hahahaha I get it, it's because we cant see him @TheCJPerry Hahahaha I get it, it's because we cant see him

During an appearance on Pardon My Take earlier this year, John Cena opined that AEW had sparkled buzz, which is good for the wrestling industry:

"I haven't watched AEW. Do I think competition is good? I think competition is great. Whenever there is more buzz around the industry, it's good for the industry."

CJ Perry's recent appearance backstage in AEW has garnered much attention regarding her pro-wrestling future. While speculations about her joining the Jacksonville-based promotion in the future are doing the rounds on social media, it would be interesting to see if it comes true.

Meanwhile, Cena will be returning to WWE on the June 27 episode of Monday Night RAW to celebrate 20 years of his debut.

