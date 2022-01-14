John Cena reveals if he watches AEW, says competition is great

John Cena recently disclosed if he watches All Elite Wrestling. While he admits he doesn't, the 16-time WWE World Champion thinks competition is good.

After the demise of WCW and ECW in the early 2000s, WWE didn't have any legitimate competition until AEW. With numerous renowned stars such as CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson, the promotion has established itself as a viable competitor to WWE.

During a recent appearance on Pardon My Take, John Cena shared that competition brings out the best in people, and more buzz is good for the wrestling industry.

"I haven't watched AEW. Do I think competition is good? I think competition is great... Whenever there is more buzz around the industry, it's good for the industry. It forces all of us to be at our best because if you're not, your segment is not good or your performance is not good, you may not have a future with the company and repeated bad segments from the group means the company isn't going to be good, which means the competition must succeed. Competition brings out the best in us," Cena said. (H/T Fightful)

John Cena believes that competition brings out the best in him

The Cenation Leader is one of the biggest names to come out of professional wrestling. He has held multiple championships in WWE, headlined countless pay-per-views while sharing the ring with many legends.

John Cena further reiterated that he has always been fueled by the sense of internal competition in WWE. Considering how there's a variety of options to watch wrestling today, he would've been even more motivated.

"For all time, going out there as a performer, I wanted to to the best I could possibly do and set the tone for wanting to be the best show between RAW and SmackDown and certainly have eyes on the segments I was on. I was fueled by a sense of internal competition. Not knowing what it's like now to be in a market with a lot of different options, there are a lot of places to watch sports entertainment. That would only, for me, fuel me even more to be the best I can be."

John Cena's last match in WWE was at last year's Money in the Bank, where he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

