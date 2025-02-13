CJ Perry (fka Lana in WWE) sends a message after her ex-husband Miro is released from AEW

Miro (fka Rusev) was recently released from AEW. His ex-wife CJ Perry reacted to the release on X (fka Twitter).

Miro wrestled his last AEW match on the Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View, where he defeated Andrade El Idolo. Since then he went missing from All Elite television. He requested his release in September 2024, which was granted earlier this month.

AEW removed The Redeemer's profile from the official roster page, thus ending his five-year tenure with the company. Malakai Black and Ricky Starks were also released along with him.

CJ Perry is Miro's ex-wife. After being together for seven long years, they split up in the winter of 2023. Erstwhile Lana and Rusev were on-screen partners in WWE and AEW as well.

After hearing the news of Miro's AEW release, Perry took to X to send a message. She lauded The Bulgarian Brute and his in-ring talents. She also praised Andrade, who was his last opponent in AEW, and asked fans if they'd like to see them go against each other once again in the future.

"Thank God. One man is the Super Athlete & the other man is a flying cruiser weight who hits harder then a heavy weight ! I can’t wait to see them fight again. Who do you think will win this time if I don’t help @ToBeMiro to win again my former ex client @AndradeElIdolo," CJ Perry tweeted.

CJ Perry reacts to Miro and Sheamus' photo

After his release from the Jacksonville-based promotion, Miro reunited with his League of Nations stablemate Sheamus. The latter posted a picture of them on X where they can be seen hanging out in a bar. The WWE star captioned the image "lads" and also shared emojis of their country's flags.

Former Lana saw the post and reacted to it by saying that she misses both of them. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Redeemer.

