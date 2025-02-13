  • home icon
Lana (AKA CJ Perry) makes a surprising comment after her ex-husband Miro is seen with Sheamus

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 13, 2025 08:19 GMT
CJ Perry (Lana) and Miro (Rusev), Sheamus (Image Credits: WWE.com)
CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, has reacted to Sheamus' photo with Miro, FKA Rusev in WWE. The 39-year-old's profile was recently removed from AEW's official website, ending his five-year tenure with the company.

The Bulgarian Superstar had a great start to his AEW career, aligning with Kip Sabian and going undefeated from September 2020 to March 2021. He is a former one-time TNT Champion, holding the title for 140 days before being dethroned by Sammy Guevara.

Sheamus posted a photo with his former League of Nations stablemate on social media. The photo caught Perry's attention, who claimed to be missing both superstars. She separated from her ex-husband, Rusev, in 2023 after getting married in 2016.

"Miss you guys," wrote Perry.

Check out a screengrab of Perry's Instagram comment:

Booker T claimed that AEW shouldn't have let Miro script his promos

Booker T claimed that Miro wrote his promos, which eventually hurt his character in AEW. The Hall of Famer believes that leaving the WWE system wasn't beneficial for the 39-year-old superstar.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said:

"Going over there and not having a structure, letting a guy like Miro do his own promos, who do you think wrote those promos? That's not a conducive way to go out and create and run a promotion. Can you imagine Hollywood actors just showing up with there own scripts? It would not go over very well at all. So, I feel like getting out of that WWE system hurt these guys more than it helped them. As far as star power, as far as legacy, all of that, I think it hurt them. I could be wrong."

Miro held the United States Championship thrice during his time in WWE. In 2014, he became the first Bulgarian-born champion in WWE history after winning the United States Championship from Sheamus in a post-RAW match, which later aired on the WWE Network. John Cena ended his 146-day title reign at WrestleMania 31.

Edited by Angana Roy
