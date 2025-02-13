Huge Rusev aka Miro update after AEW release; seen with top WWE name

Things are looking up for fans of former WWE United States Champion Rusev, aka Miro, after his release from AEW. He has been seen with another top WWE name, which has led to speculation about his future.

Only days ago, it was reported that Rusev was one of three stars released from AEW, along with Aleister Black, aka Malakai Black, and Ricky Starks. Now, Sheamus has posted a picture with his League of Nations stablemate.

Sheamus posted the picture of the two of them with their drinks together on his X account with the caption "lads" and had emojis of their country's flags with them. The two stars appear to have reunited after Rusev's recent release from AEW.

"The Lads 👊🏻 🇮🇪🇧🇬," Sheamus wrote.

Fans are already hot on speculation about what's next for the Bulgarian star. Even before the picture showed up, they wondered if he would return to WWE. Now, with him pictured with Sheamus, the return rumors are gathering more momentum, and it seems that a return may not be out of the question.

The coming weeks will determine if the former United States Champion shows up in WWE and if he does so with Sheamus, of all the different stars.

