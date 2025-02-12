Speculation on Miro's (FKA Rusev) WWE return after AEW departure

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently commented on whether Miro (FKA Rusev) will return to WWE following his departure from AEW. He also speculated on another recently departed star from Tony Khan's promotion. It was recently reported that The Redeemer has departed the Jacksonville-based promotion after he and AEW came to a mutual agreement.

The former TNT Champion had been absent from live programming since December 2023 and had reportedly requested his release last month. Amid his exit from Tony Khan's promotion, speculations are being made regarding The Russian Gladiator's potential return to WWE.

Aside from Miro, Ricky Starks and Malakai Black were removed from the AEW roster page earlier this week. After Starks made his surprise appearance on last night's NXT, fans have been wondering whether Malakai and the erstwhile Rusev would also return to the Stamford-based promotion. Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio before this week's NXT, Dave Meltzer stated that he was certain to see Ricky Starks in WWE.

As stated above, Stroke Daddy showed up on the developmental brand last night. Furthermore, Meltzer also speculated that he is certain to see Malakai Black return as well. However, the veteran journalist added that while he expects The Redeemer to return, he can't say that with certainty.

"Miro — I would just say I expect but, I cannot say I am certain," Meltzer noted. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

WWE Hall of Famer criticized Miro's run in AEW

The Russian Gladiator turned in All Elite in 2020, months after his release from WWE. Despite winning the TNT Title, the former US Champion had an underwhelming run.

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T said that AEW allowing the erstwhile Rusev to write his promos hurt his credibility, adding that that's not a way to run a promotion. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker stated the following:

"Going over there and not having a structure, letting a guy like Miro do his own promos; who do you think wrote those promos? That's not a conducive way to go out and create and run a promotion. Can you imagine Hollywood actors just showing up with their own scripts? It would not go over very well at all."

Meanwhile, the internet wrestling community has already begun fantasy booking the 39-year-old's potential return to WWE. Only time will tell what's next for The Redeemer.

