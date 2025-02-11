3 Ways Triple H can guarantee a blockbuster WWE return for Miro aka Rusev

Miro (Rusev in WWE) is just one of the several names who were recently released by AEW. With many former All Elite Wrestling stars becoming WWE Superstars, there's a possibility he might also return to the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's creative leadership.

Rusev began his WWE career in 2010 and made a dominant main roster debut in 2014. He won the United States Championship three times and later introduced the memorable Rusev Day persona before being released in 2020. The Bulgarian Brute started his career in AEW as Miro later that year. He later captured the AEW TNT Championship.

However, the veteran didn't feature on live programming after Worlds End 2023. Yesterday, it was reported that The Russian Gladiator was no longer All Elite, sparking discussion about a possible return to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

In this list, we will look at three ways Triple H can guarantee a massive WWE return for the erstwhile Rusev:

#3. Miro may ruin John Cena's final WrestleMania

John Cena is set to compete in his final WrestleMania this year in Las Vegas. He still has no competitor lined up, but The Franchise Player is targeting his 17th world championship and hoping to main-event The Show of Shows. However, Cena's moment might get ruined by his former rival.

The erstwhile Rusev and John go a long way back. In the 2010s, they had a brutal feud, which mostly saw the latter get beaten up before ultimately getting the final laugh at WrestleMania 31. Ten years later, Miro can return and exact revenge on The Cenation Leader after the latter's match for somewhat halting his run and ruining his push years ago.

#2. He could make a shocking return at RAW after WrestleMania 41

After WrestleMania, one of the shows many tune in to watch is the subsequent episode of RAW. Traditionally, it features several returns and even more surprises, and Miro can be one of them this year.

After 'Mania, a champion might hold an open challenge for his title, possibly the Intercontinental Championship. This can then be answered by the former United States Champion. Even if he doesn't win, The Redeemer can immediately stake his claim to the gold.

#1. He could return to WWE with the Rusev Day persona

A lot of unexpected gimmicks have become popular in the Stamford-based promotion over the years. This includes Jey Uso's Yeet, Daniel Bryan's (AKA Bryan Danielson) Yes Movement, and The Bulgarian Brute's Rusev Day persona.

As a heel, it's quite surprising that the gimmick got over with fans. Due to this, the Triple H-led creative team may immediately revisit this moment if the former WWE Superstar ever decides to return.

